Computer hackers break into Missouri agency database

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said Wednesday that the personal information of at least three educators was breached by computer hackers.

In a release late Wednesday afternoon, DESE officials said they notified the Office of Administration’s Information Technology Services Division of the breach. They then disabled the the tool that the hackers used to gain the social security numbers of the three educators.

A state investigation is underway to determine if any other records were breached as part of the hack.

“OA-ITSD takes the security of citizen data very seriously,” Jeff Wann, the state’s chief information officer, said in a release. “We utilize multiple tools from multiple vendors to scan for vulnerabilities on a continuous basis, as well as code reviews utilizing secure coding practices.”