Conagra closing plant in Macon, Missouri; 442 jobs lost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Conagra Brands announced Monday it will close its facility in downtown Macon, Missouri, in January 2027.

The company estimates that a total of 442 employees will lose their jobs as a result of the closure. Employees will start to leave their positions during a two-week period starting Jan. 15, 2027.

A company spokesperson said employees were notified of the closure on Monday.

"The decision follows a careful review of our manufacturing network and reflects our ongoing work to operate as effectively and efficiently as possible while supporting the needs of the business," the spokesperson said. "This decision was not made lightly, and we are grateful for our employees’ contributions and we are committed to treating affected employees fairly and with respect throughout the transition."

Macon, population 5,457, is the county seat of Macon County, Missouri, about two hours northeast of the Kansas City area.

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