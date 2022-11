KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Concordia man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Route E, just west of Mo.-23.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Adam C. Williams, 31, was driving a 2022 Ram 2500 eastbound on Route E just after 6:30 p.m. when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck several trees before coming to rest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.