Confirmed case of whooping cough reported at Blue Springs High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A note sent from the Blue Springs High School principal Tuesday informed families of one confirmed case of pertussis (whooping cough) at the high school.

The note from Dr. Wendell Fuimaono stated the illness can cause "serious bacterial infections, especially in babies, immunocompromised individuals, or those with underlying severe respiratory conditions."

Fuimaono said symptoms include:



Runny nose, sneezing, mild cough, and possibly a fever.

After one or two weeks, your child may cough in explosive bursts. These coughing attacks can end in vomiting and/or a high-pitched whoop.

Coughing attacks occur most often at night and may last up to three months.

Pertussis spreads through coughing or sneezing. Symptoms may take five to 21 days to appear, though they usually begin in seven to 10 days.

Individuals are contagious from the onset of symptoms through 21 days after the onset of symptoms. However, antibiotics shorten the time an individual is contagious.

"It takes all of us to keep our school healthy," Fuimaono said. "Please keep all ill students at home until they feel better, have been cleared by a doctor for return to school, or have been ruled out as having an infectious disease. In addition, please encourage your student to cover their nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing by using a tissue or their sleeve, and remind them to practice good hand hygiene. As always, our custodial team will continue to disinfect high-touch surfaces."'

About 2,400 students attend Blue Springs High School.

