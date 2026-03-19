Congressman Cleaver responds to allegations against labor rights activist Cesar Chavez

KSHB 41 anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers transportation-related issues in Kansas City. Share your story idea with Daniela .

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Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II is speaking out following the recent allegations against labor rights activist Cesar Chavez, urging accountability, reflection and unwavering support for survivors.

In a statement released Thursday, Cleaver said abuse, coercion and mistreatment of any individual — “particularly children and those in vulnerable positions” — are unacceptable and must be confronted with honesty and accountability.

“No legacy should place anyone beyond scrutiny,” Cleaver said. “We must be willing to hold even our most celebrated figures accountable when serious and credible allegations of harm come to light, and we must center the well-being of survivors who courageously come forward.”

Kansas City's connection to Chavez

During his time as Kansas City mayor, Cleaver supported the efforts to rename 23rd Street Trafficway to Avenida Cesar Chavez in honor of the labor leader. That renaming, along with a nearby mural, has long been viewed as a celebration of Latino heritage in the city’s historic Westside neighborhood.

Cleaver said that decision reflected the understanding and perspective leaders had at the time, but he now believes “it is appropriate for communities to revisit these decisions and have thoughtful, transparent conversations about those we choose to honor in public spaces."

Since the allegations, several cities and states across the country have begun to strip away memorials, street names, buildings and other tributes honoring Chavez.

KSHB 41 has reached out to several city leaders to ask about their next steps and if Chavez’s tribute in Kansas City could be removed.

KCMO Councilman Crispin Rea, who represents Kansas City's 4th District, where these tributes are located, says conversations have begun among his community on renaming Avenida Cesar Chavez, with more information coming in the next couple of days.

Standing with Dolores Huerta

Cleaver also expressed admiration for his longtime friend, activist Dolores Huerta, who co-founded the United Farm Workers with Chavez. She publicly shared her experiences of abuse at the hands of Chavez.

“Dolores is a force — her strength, courage, and unwavering commitment to justice has shaped generations,” Cleaver said. “She deserves to be heard, believed, and supported without hesitation.”

Call for reflection

Cleaver says this is a defining moment — not just about a single individual, but about how communities ensure that power is never used to harm others.

“We must remain committed to truth, justice, and dignity for all,” Cleaver said.

Cleaver's full statement

“I have seen the deeply disturbing allegations involving Cesar Chavez, and I want to be clear: abuse, coercion, and the mistreatment of any individual - particularly children and those in vulnerable positions - are unacceptable and must be confronted with honesty and accountability.



“Like many Americans, I have long respected the historical significance of Chavez’s role in the labor movement. But no legacy should place anyone beyond scrutiny. We must be willing to hold even our most celebrated figures accountable when serious and credible allegations of harm come to light, and we must center the well-being of survivors who courageously come forward.



“During my time as mayor, I supported efforts to recognize the contributions of Latino leaders, including the designation of Avenida Cesar Chavez in Kansas City’s historic Westside. That decision reflected the understanding we had at the time. As new information emerges, it is appropriate for communities to revisit these decisions and have thoughtful, transparent conversations about those we choose to honor in public spaces. I believe this moment certainly demands that.



“I also want to acknowledge the bravery of my longtime friend, Dolores Huerta. Dolores is a force - her strength, courage, and unwavering commitment to justice has shaped generations. She has carried not only the weight of a movement, but also the very personal burdens that come with being abused by someone in a position of power. I hold her in the highest regard, and like all survivors, she deserves to be heard, believed, and supported without hesitation.



“This moment calls for reflection - not just on one individual, but on how we ensure that power is never used to harm others, and that our communities remain committed to truth, justice, and dignity for all.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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