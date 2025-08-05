Congressman Cleaver says his seat is Republican target for redistricting

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver said national Republican leaders are considering targeting his seat in Congress by changing the boundaries of his district to make it more likely for a Republican to win.

“As far as I know, they are moving right now to draw maps — that I have not seen — that would exclude the 5th District, which I represent, or they would merge it into some other districts,” Cleaver said at an event in Grandview Monday.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver

The Democrat has represented Missouri’s 5th District in Washington, D.C. since 2005. He won reelection after his district boundaries changed in 2022.

Cleaver thinks Republicans are nervous they’ll lose control of the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections, making it more difficult for them to advance President Donald Trump’s agenda.

As a result, Cleaver surmises Republicans are targeting certain Democrat-held seats and attempting to re-map the district boundaries in favor of the GOP.

The Missouri Legislature is the agency that approves redistricting. As of now, Gov. Mike Kehoe has not called legislators to a special session on the topic.

His office sent a statement saying, “Discussions are always being held to ensure that conservative Missouri values are represented in Washington. Governor Kehoe will always consider options that provide congressional districts that best represent Missourians.”

Missouri Senate President Cindy O’Laughlin, a Republican from Shelbina, said in a statement she’ll support whatever Kehoe decides.

“My priority is ensuring Missouri’s representation in Washington reflects the values of our conservative majority at home,” O’Laughlin wrote. “As national Democrats continue to embrace extreme policies, we must remain vigilant and do what we can to keep socialists from gaining more control. If the Governor calls a special session, the Senate will be ready to engage in those discussions.”

Photo provided Missouri state Senate President Cindy O'Laughlin

Voters at the polls in Raytown, an area Cleaver currently represents, were not enthusiastic about the possibility of redistricting.

“I think it’s an assault on the Constitution because everyone should have the right to be represented,” Herb Duncan said after voting in Raytown’s municipal election Tuesday.

Matt Reeb/KSHB Herb Duncan voted in Tuesday's municipal election in Raytown, Missouri.

The Texas Legislature is currently in a special session to redraw congressional maps. But Democratic lawmakers flew to Chicago to block a final vote on the plan.

“I feel like sometimes we have no control when it gets to Washington,” said voter Machelle Grant.

Matt Reeb/KSHB Machelle Grant voted in Tuesday's municipal election in Raytown, Missouri.

Redistricting usually takes place after the census. The next census is scheduled for 2030.

