Congressman Mark Alford announces he will run for re-election in new 4th Congressional District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Congressman Mark Alford said Sunday he's in the race for the 4th Congressional District from Missouri, redrawn by the Missouri Legislature and signed into law Sunday by Governor Mike Kehoe.

Alford, a former TV reporter and anchor, is in his second term in the U.S. Congress.

“We will never shy away from our conservative values but will always provide concierge level services to our constituents regardless of their political affiliation, while delivering much-needed federal investments through our work on the Appropriations Committee to help turn the 'Show Me State' into the 'Grow Me State,'

Alford stated in a news release sent out Sunday afternoon.

No other candidate has announced their intention to run for the seat.