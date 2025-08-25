Congressman Mark Alford answers questions, defends record at town hall in Harrisonville

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

U.S. Rep. Mark Alford began his town hall tour Monday morning in Harrisonville, Missouri. He’s hosting 15 town halls in 15 counties within his congressional district over the next four days.

Republican-held town hall events have become focal points for Americans upset with the Trump administration, including Alford's first town hall following President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Alford admitted some federal workforce cuts may have been a “mistake," but he defended his vote on the "big beautiful bill" and took questions about Trump’s decision to send National Guard troops to Washington, D.C.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB U.S. Representative Mark Alford (R-Missouri) hosts a town hall in Harrisonville.

Alford said he supports using the Guard in Washington, explaining he often pays for his staffers to Uber home late at night, rather than them walking home from the Capitol.

“But I don’t think we should be sending National Guard into other cities [unless the governor asks],” he said to quell concerns the National Guard could be coming to Kansas City or St. Louis.

Most of the 55 people in the back room at the Apple Barrel Restaurant inside Harrisonville’s Sapp Brothers gas station seemed upset with Alford and his work in Washington.

“Your job as Congress is to check and balance our president,” one man said. “There’s been no checks and balances at all.”

Charlie Keegan/KSHB U.S. Representative Mark Alford (R-Missouri) hosts a town hall in Harrisonville.

Alford defended tariffs and changes to SNAP and Medicaid programs, even after one person asked how he balances being a Christian while cutting programs to help low-income people.

“I don’t think Christ ever said the government should take care of the poor. Did He?” Alford asked.

Charlie Davis, who asked the question, was not satisfied with the answer.

“It’s fake. It’s a non-answer,” Davis said.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Charlie Davis asks a question at a town hall hosted by U.S. Representative Mark Alford (R-Missouri).

Jeff Carneal explained how a hiring freeze at the VA Hospital under the Trump administration has affected his care.

Carneal has relied on specialized spinal cord care ever since an accident in 2002 resulted in him needing a wheelchair.

“Our care shouldn’t diminish just because whatever is going on in Washington,” Carneal said. “The whims of one person.”

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Jeff Carneal said he's seen his care suffer as a result of a hiring freeze at the VA hospital.

Carneal relented there probably is waste, fraud and abuse within the Veterans Administration, but he doesn’t think it exists among the nurses and other caretakers.

Alford admitted some of this year's government reduction initiatives might have gone too far.

“One of the mistakes was laying off or encouraging people to leave too early,” Alford said. “Now, they’re rehiring them back. I think they’re doing the same thing with the IRS.”

KSHB 41 News reported on changes at the IRS last week.

Alford did have some supporters in the crowd. Gary Wolz voted for Alford in 2024.

“I believe his actions have been pretty much right along with what I would hope he would’ve done,” Wolz said.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Gary Wolz asks a question at a town hall hosted by U.S. Representative Mark Alford (R-Missouri).

Here’s a list of the town hall tour schedule:

Monday, Aug. 25



8:30-9:30 a.m. — Sapp Bros/Apple Barrel Restaurant, 27603 SW Outer Rd, Harrisonville

10:30-11:30 a.m. — American Legion Post 67, 520 E. Walnut St., Rich Hill

12-1:15 p.m. — 54 Café, 540 N. Subway Blvd., Nevada

2:30-3:15 p.m. — That Place, 315 W. Water St., Greenfield

7 p.m. — Southwest Baptist University Meyer Center, 1600 University Ave., Bolivar

Tuesday, Aug. 26



8:30-9:45 a.m. — Hickamo Cafe, 18718 US-54, Wheatland

10:30-11:10 a.m. — The Funky Buffalo, 498 W. US Highway 54, Camdenton

2:30-3:30 p.m. — Cowen Civic Center, 500 E. Elm St., Lebanon

7 p.m. — St. Robert Community Center, 114 JH Williamson Jr. Dr., Saint Robert

Wednesday, Aug. 27



8:30-9:30 a.m. — Bean Depot, 520 N. Main St., Laurie

12-1:30 p.m. — Warsaw Community Building,181 W. Harrison St., Warsaw

7 p.m. — Harrisburg Lions Club, 120 E. Sexton St., Harrisburg

Thursday, Aug. 28



8:30-9 a.m. — LaFayette on the Square, 104 N. Church St., Fayette

10-11 a.m. — Cooper’s Coffee + Eatery, 11633 Saline J Hwy, Nelson

12:45-1:45 p.m. — Bates City BBQ, 201 E. Market St., Bates City

