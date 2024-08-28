Construction associations working to make sure contractors keep pace with demand for projects

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan.

A national construction association says the Kansas City metro area is having an unprecedented boom in development, but the Associated General Contractors of America say they’re concerned there’s not enough labor.

“We are going through a boom. It’s an incredible time to be in KC. The energy is palpable,” said Lance Claiborne, president of The Builders, the Kansas City chapter of the Association of General Contractors of America.

Claiborne said some of that energy can be seen across the metro at various job sites.

“There’s a time crunch and an urgency with World Cup coming and different deadlines,” Claiborne said. “The challenge is, how do we keep up with the demand.”

“Contractors across the country and Missouri report they are having a hard time finding enough workers to hire,” said Kenneth Simonson, AGC Chief Economist.

Simonson conducted a national survey, including 26 construction companies in Missouri. He said 62% of the companies in Missouri report construction delays because of workforce issues, 38% of MO contractors say potential employees can’t pass a drug test, 46% of contractors say potential new hires aren’t qualified, and 27% of potential employees lack required credentials.

Simonson said recruiting challenges affect the bottom line of completing the work, meaning longer project timelines or delays.

He said they want to get the word out that trade careers are a viable option for students.

Claiborne said it’s the number one problem they’re tackling in the Kansas City metro.

He said through The Builders, they now offer a free, five-week program, funded by federal grants, where students ages 18-40 receive a weekly stipend to continue learning for the five weeks with hands-on training, job site training, and mock interviews.

At the end of the program, they receive personal protective equipment worth more than $400.

In one year, Claiborne said they’ve graduated more than 100 students.

“Providing hands-on instruction and classroom training,” said Claiborne.

“We learned about Ironworkers, cement masonry,” said Ariana Tormes.

Tormes graduated from the builders training program and entered the career right away. However, to her, it’s not just about the work but the fulfillment.

“We can tell we are making a difference in our community in the construction field because we can look around and say, ‘Hey, that school wasn’t there 10 years ago, and now it’s where hundreds and hundreds of kids are learning every day,’” she said.

The Association of General Contractors of America said they also need help from the feds, better workforce policies, and more money for training in schools and on-site.

“We have a healthy workforce today, but the question is how do we backfill as those folks get older and older to retiring out,” said Claiborne.

An instruction of the program said the average base pay of someone entering the workforce ranges from $25-$60/hour.