Construction team chosen to build new Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A construction team has been selected to build the new Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and The Pennant Hotel in Kansas City’s Historic 18th & Vine District.

Russell Construction will partner with Vazquez Grayson on the 35,000-square-foot museum and 144-room hotel, which is part of Marriott's portfolio.

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“This is an incredibly exciting moment for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and Historic 18th & Vine,” said Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. “For more than three decades, we have worked to preserve and share a story that extends far beyond baseball.

Baseball great Reggie Jackson is partnering on the project.

“The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum represents more than baseball,” Jackson said. “It preserves the story of gifted athletes who continued to play with excellence, dignity and courage despite being denied equal opportunity. Their perseverance helped change baseball, and baseball helped change America.”

A construction timeline has not yet been determined.