Convicted sex offender charged with sex crimes involving children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A twice-convicted sex criminal is charged for a third time with sex crimes involving children.

Platte County, Missouri, prosecutors charged Brian K. Keeling, 54, with two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy.

Keeling's victims were 12 and 14 years old when the attacks occurred earlier this year, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case.

He made the girls take off their clothes, photographed them and gave each of them money, a news release from the prosecutor's office states.

Court documents also state Keeling raped one of the girls.

Keeling told them no adult would believe them if they told on him.

The prosecutor's office charged Keeling in two of the crimes as a persistent sexual offender because of his guilty plea in a forcible sodomy and forcible rape case in 1995 in Jackson County, Missouri, the news release states.

Keeling would spend the rest of his life in prison without chance of parole or probation if convicted of those charges.

He's also charged as a prior, persistent and dangerous offender.

Keeling also pleaded guilty in June 2003 to child sex crimes.

Prosecutors and police are concerned Keeling sexually abused other children.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at 816-512-8200.

