Cool Crest employees walk out after missing multiple paychecks

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Employees at Cool Crest Family Fun Center in Independence walked out last week after not receiving multiple paychecks, temporarily closing the venue.

Manager Elise Warren said she is missing several paychecks.

Her last paycheck was dated Sept. 19, and she said she worked multiple shifts after that date. She shared screenshots of her pay stubs as evidence.

"It's ridiculous," Warren said. "We don't know what else to do, and we deserve our money."

Warren said she is not optimistic about recovering the missing wages.

"I don't think we are going to see any of it and are going to have to take legal action," Warren said.

kshb 41 Cool Crest staff walk out over missing paychecks

Former manager Stephanie Cusumano said payroll problems are not new at the location.

"The majority of the checks we have got so far this year have been late," Cusumano said.

Adventure Landing, a Florida-based company that operates entertainment venues nationwide, owns Cool Crest. I called, texted, and emailed the listed owner, Hank Woodburn, and received no answer.

kshb 41 Cool Crest staff walk out over missing paychecks

Cusumano said she wants transparency from the company.

"I really would like some answers, or I would really wish they would've told us ahead of time we're having some financial issues," Cusumano said.

The Missouri Department of Labor said it has no complaints on file related to the situation at this time.

Cusumano said the amount of the missing paychecks does not diminish their importance.

"It doesn't matter how big or small your check is. It still matters," Cusumano said.

Warren echoed that sentiment, saying the company has failed to communicate with its workers.

"If you can't pay me, you need to let me know what's going on, like something genuine, because obviously they don't care about us," Warren said.

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