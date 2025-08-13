Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cosentino’s coming to Westport with purchase of Marsh’s Sun Fresh

Store will open Thursday morning under Cosentino's ownership
westport grocery store.jpg
KSHB 41
Westport grocery store
westport grocery store.jpg
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cosentino’s is coming to Westport with the purchase of Marsh’s Sun Fresh, 4001 Mill St.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, the store will close its doors. Then, at 8 a.m. Thursday, it will reopen under Cosentino’s ownership.

“Since 1948, Cosentino’s has continued the long-standing values of our first generation of owners, with outstanding customer service in an exceptionally clean environment,” John Cosentino, owner and vice president, Cosentino Group Inc., said in a news release Wednesday.

The family-owned, local grocer promises to offer a safe, friendly shopping experience with a “wide variety of fresh, quality products at a great value.”

Cosentino’s has hired the store’s current employees so shoppers will “continue to see the friendly faces they know and trust.”

A grand opening ceremony will be held at a later date.

Cosentino’s operates 32 stores in the Kansas City area under the banners Price Chopper, Apple Market, Sun Fresh and Cosentino’s Market.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_Lets Talk.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us