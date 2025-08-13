Cosentino’s coming to Westport with purchase of Marsh’s Sun Fresh

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cosentino’s is coming to Westport with the purchase of Marsh’s Sun Fresh, 4001 Mill St.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, the store will close its doors. Then, at 8 a.m. Thursday, it will reopen under Cosentino’s ownership.

“Since 1948, Cosentino’s has continued the long-standing values of our first generation of owners, with outstanding customer service in an exceptionally clean environment,” John Cosentino, owner and vice president, Cosentino Group Inc., said in a news release Wednesday.

The family-owned, local grocer promises to offer a safe, friendly shopping experience with a “wide variety of fresh, quality products at a great value.”

Cosentino’s has hired the store’s current employees so shoppers will “continue to see the friendly faces they know and trust.”

A grand opening ceremony will be held at a later date.

Cosentino’s operates 32 stores in the Kansas City area under the banners Price Chopper, Apple Market, Sun Fresh and Cosentino’s Market.

