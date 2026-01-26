Cosentino’s to close Price Chopper at 119th, Metcalf in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cosentino’s Food Stores will close the Price Chopper at 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park next month.

The grocer said the closure is the first in the nearly 80-year history of the company.

While that location’s “chapter is coming to a close,” Cosentino’s says it remains “committed to serving the Overland Park community.”

Cosentino’s is reportedly “actively exploring opportunities for a new location.”

Until then, the 119th and Metcalf location will launch a liquidation sale starting Wednesday as its final days near.

“Cosentino’s extends its sincere gratitude to the loyal customers and team members who have supported the 119th and Metcalf Ave location over the years,” Cosentino’s said in a statement. “It has been a privilege to serve the community, and the company looks forward to welcoming customers at nearby Price Chopper and Cosentino’s Market locations.”

Employees at the 119th and Metcalf location have been offered positions at other Cosentino’s stores, per the company.

Still to come this year, Cosentino’s says it plans to invest $40 million in the greater Kansas City grocery community via new store builds and remodels.

