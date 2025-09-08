Costs drive shift toward cat adoptions as dog ownership declines, report finds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A report suggests the balance between cats and dogs in American homes may be shifting, with more people adopting cats as cost concerns reshape pet ownership.

While more U.S. households still own dogs, the percentage of homes with canines has dropped 3%, according to Hill’s Pet Nutrition. Shelter data shows cat adoptions have climbed about 2% nationwide each year since 2019, roughly a 7% gain overall.

The report cites convenience and cost as key drivers. Nearly half, 48%, of people surveyed listed overall cost as their biggest concern about pet ownership. That's up 5% from last year.

"We had a significant increase in adoption in cats and kittens. Before 2020, adult cats were harder to get adopted out. Kittens would be going quickly, but not adult cats. Now, it is a different world," said Ashley Flores, vice president of operations at Great Plains SPCA in Merriam, Kansas.

Flores said while adult cats and kittens are being adopted quickly, Great Plains SPCA is seeing fewer adoptions for large dogs.

The reason is simple: cats can be less costly to own than dogs due to their size. They require smaller, less expensive carriers and food bags, and generally lower care costs.

"People just generally spend less on cats," Flores said. "Part of it is their size, part of it is their needs. Cats also require many of the same things that dogs do, but a lot of it is cheaper at times."

Survey results show 25% of respondents would adopt a large dog, 40% would adopt a cat, and 45% and 47% expressed interest in small and medium dogs, respectively.

The Hill’s Pet Nutrition report notes financial concerns remain the most significant barrier to adoptions and, in some cases, lead pet owners to surrender their animals.

