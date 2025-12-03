Country Club Plaza developer shares possible vision for Plaza greenspace

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials from the Country Club Plaza revealed additional potential options on Wednesday as they consider redevelopment plans for the Kansas City landmark.

During a meeting with the Kansas City, Missouri, Plan Commission on Wednesday, developers from Gillon Property Group included a rendering that shows what a “plaza on the Plaza” could look like.

The rendering shows an idea of a mixed-use space on the block bordered by W. 47th Street on the north, Nichols Road on the south, Broadway Street on the west and Central Street on the east.

Courtesy Gillon Properry Group

During Wednesday’s discussion, Plaza developers told the city they are working to make the Plaza more walkable, but said they will not ask the city to close a road.

Commissioners delayed making any decisions until their next meeting on Dec. 17.

Plaza developers held a public listening session on Nov. 24 to hear feedback from residents in the area.

KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne filed this report from the meeting:

Plaza residents, neighbors voiced their opinions Monday night on what they want for the Plaza's future

