Country Club Plaza to honor 100th anniversary with ‘Centennial Celebration’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In honor of the Country Club Plaza's 100th anniversary, the Plaza will hold a 'Centennial Celebration' on June 3.

“We’ve been honoring the Plaza’s 100th anniversary in many different ways over the past year, and this time around we are focusing on showing the community our heartfelt appreciation for the ongoing patronage and support,” Country Club Plaza General Manager Breana Grosz said.

From May 28 to June 4, shoppers can find deals at various stores and restaurants, exclusive to the anniversary week.

On Saturday, June 3, the Plaza will host a 'Centennial Celebration' that will feature live music, centennial food, beverages, photo booths, live painting and more.

Blacksher Music, Cantaloupe City, Nicki White and The Nite Owls will perform at the celebration.

The celebration will take place at the Central Parking Lot behind Classic Cup.

The event is free and open to the public, and will take place regardless of weather.