Couple starts porch food bank to support families during government shutdown

ROELAND PARK, Kan. — The front porch can be a time for people to sit back, relax, enjoy some laughter and connect with one another.

we just felt really called to just help in some way," Katie Watkins said.

For Katie and Jay Watkins, it's an opportunity to help feed families.

"When we heard about the benefits potentially ending in November, we just felt really called to just help in some way," Katie Watkins said.

And their way of helping, was to create a porch food bank.

"This option just felt so tangible to us and we are fortunate enough to have extra benefits and funds to give people," Katie Watkins said. "We felt really called to just provide an option for them to just come freely to our home and get as much as they need. If someone needed this whole table, they can take it and that doesn't matter to us at all."

Katie's husband Jay says, while they haven't been directly impacted by the shutdown, they wanted to do what they could to help.

"Just because it's not something that we necessarily done or experienced, doesn't mean we can't fill a need or fill a gap," Jay Watkins said. "Whether it's this or some other way of volunteering or being a part of a larger community."

There are cans of soups, pasta, vegetables, snacks and breakfast items.

"We have it separated out here for hopefully things that are easy grab and go and make a meal," Katie Watkins said.

There's even a section for those furry family members at home.

"We're huge dog lovers so in this time of need, if you need anything for your dogs as well, we have a few treats for them," Katie Watkins said.

They have their porch food bank open everyday from 10-10 in Roeland Park, Kansas. They say it's for anyone who may need it.

They're on the corner of 50th and Nall. Email JKWatkins2022@gmail.com, and they'll share their address and people can take what they need.