Crash closes I-49 in both directions in Grandview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Both directions of Interstate 49 were closed in Grandview Monday morning due to a serious crash.

Just before 5 a.m., I-49 northbound was closed at Blue Ridge Boulevard and I-49 southbound was closed before Main Street.

41 Action News crews headed to the scene and could see a seriously damaged car on the interstate.

From our camera - one of the vehicles in this crash on 49. North and southbound lanes closed in Grandview. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/TBweAWgAEL — Dan Cohen (@DanCohenTV) May 3, 2021

Law enforcement has not yet disclosed any injuries and the interstate remains closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.