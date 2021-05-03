Watch
Crash closes I-49 in both directions in Grandview

Courtesy KC Scout
A crash closed both directions of Interstate 49 in Grandview Monday morning, May 3, 2021.
Posted at 6:29 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 07:29:52-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Both directions of Interstate 49 were closed in Grandview Monday morning due to a serious crash.

Just before 5 a.m., I-49 northbound was closed at Blue Ridge Boulevard and I-49 southbound was closed before Main Street.

41 Action News crews headed to the scene and could see a seriously damaged car on the interstate.

Law enforcement has not yet disclosed any injuries and the interstate remains closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

