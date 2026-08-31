I-35 NB at Lone Elm in Olathe back open after single vehicle crash

OLATHE, Mo. — UPDATE: 11:20 a.m. | The Kansas Highway Patrol says I-35NB at Lone Elm is back open after a car struck the bridge abutment and caught fire. Troopers are still on scene investigating the crash. There is still no update on injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY | Kansas Highway Patrol has temporarily shut down a portion of northbound I-35 in Olathe.

A car reportedly stuck the bridge abutment near Lone Elm on Monday morning.

Injuries are involved, although the severity is not yet known.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

