Westbound lanes of I-435 at Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park reopen after traffic crash, fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Westbound lanes of Interstate 435 at Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park reopened Thursday afternoon following a serious injury crash.

First responders were called to the location around 2:10 p.m. Thursday on reports of a burning vehicle.

On arrival, Overland Park police located the burning vehicle.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle was traveling west in the far left lane of the interstate when the driver tried to cross four lanes of traffic to exit at Metcalf Avenue.

A white van headed west hit the vehicle.

One patient in the vehicle trying to move across the interstate suffered serious injuries; a second person in the vehicle was considered to be in stable condition.

