Crash involving hazardous materials shuts down I-29 in Holt County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An overnight crash involving vehicles carrying hazardous materials north of St. Joseph.

🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT: I-29 is currently blocked at mile marker 80 in Holt County due to an injury crash involving hazardous materials.



A detour is in place via US 59:

• Southbound traffic: Exit at 84 MM

• Northbound traffic: Exit at 75 MM



Drivers should use caution. pic.twitter.com/VmCwNivrfv — MSHP Troop H (@MSHPTrooperH) September 17, 2026

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says both northbound and southbound I-29 were shut down about 2:30 a.m.

The crash occurred near mile marker 80 in Holt County.

A detour is in place via US 59:

• Southbound traffic: Exit at 84 MM

• Northbound traffic: Exit at 75 MM.

The patrol has not indicated what materials were involved.

Injuries were reported, but at this time the patrol has not indicated the severity.

There is still no indication on when the highway may be re-opened.

Motorists are encouraged to take an alternate route.

