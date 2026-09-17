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Crash involving hazardous materials shuts down I-29 in Holt County

Missouri State Highway Patrol cautions drivers to be safe ahead of busy travel day
Daniela Leon
FILE
Missouri State Highway Patrol cautions drivers to be safe ahead of busy travel day
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An overnight crash involving vehicles carrying hazardous materials north of St. Joseph.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says both northbound and southbound I-29 were shut down about 2:30 a.m.

The crash occurred near mile marker 80 in Holt County.

A detour is in place via US 59:
• Southbound traffic: Exit at 84 MM
• Northbound traffic: Exit at 75 MM.

The patrol has not indicated what materials were involved.

Injuries were reported, but at this time the patrol has not indicated the severity.

There is still no indication on when the highway may be re-opened.

Motorists are encouraged to take an alternate route.

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