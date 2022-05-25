Watch
Crash on Interstate 49 at 163rd Street causes delays for hours

Posted at 3:17 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 16:18:32-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash involving several vehicles will cause delays on Interstate 49 near 163rd Street in Cass County.

The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. and involved at least one tractor trailer.

Several people were injured in the crash and were transported to an area hospital. Their conditions weren't immediately available.

Both the southbound lane and the northbound lanes were impacted by the crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the delays will last for several hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

