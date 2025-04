KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash heavily impacted traffic on westbound Interstate 70 at 7th Street in Kansas City, Kansas, on Saturday morning.

The crash occurred just before 10:40 a.m.

Traffic was backed up to WB I-70 at I-670 as crews worked to clear the scene.

KC SCOUT

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved or what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

