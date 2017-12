LEAWOOD, Kan. - UPDATE, 5:30PM | Leawood Police are blocking off streets in front of the residence while crews continue to battle blaze.



41 Action News has a crew on scene:





Leawood Fire Department is battling a huge house fire in Leawood, Kansas. Police officials just put up police caution tape as the fire continues to be hard to put out. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/L40vvOZfqM — Darrius Smith (@iamDSMITH86) December 31, 2017



EARLIER | Leawood fire crews are battling a house fire southeast of College Boulevard and Nall Avenue.



Crews were dispatched to the 11200 block of Rosewood just before 5 p.m.



Initial reports indicated the occupants of the house had evacuated.



Streets in the area were blocked off while crews put out the fire.



Stay with 41 Action News for more on this developing story.