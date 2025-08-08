Crews repairing water main break in Prairie Village that caused 'serious damage'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Water One said crews are currently repairing a water main break in Prairie Village that occurred Friday afternoon.

The water main break forced the closure of 79th Street from Mission Road to Delmar Lane and has caused "serious damage to the roadway," according to the Prairie Village Police Department.

Northbound and southbound traffic on Mission Road will continue shortly and 79th Street may be open sometime next week, according to officials.

A spokesperson from Water One said the repair could take around seven hours to complete, but they hope to get the job done sooner.

Almost 70 customers are without water as of 3 p.m. Friday.

