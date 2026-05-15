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Crews safely remove individual from house fire Friday in Kansas City, Missouri

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Chris Morrison/KSHB
The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department worked a house fire Friday on Euclid Avenue.
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Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A resident of a home was able to escape serious injury Friday following a house fire in Kansas City, Missouri.

Crews were dispatched around 12:33 p.m. Friday to the 8000 block of Euclid Avenue in Kansas City.

The one-story residence had "heavy smoke and fire" showing when firefighters arrived, per a press release from KCFD.

The fire department brought one person from inside the house to safety, and the individual did not need medical treatment.

City Planning and Dangerous Buildings was requested.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

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KSHB 41 News