Crews work through Labor Day to repair storm damage after Sunday night storms battered the Kansas City metro

BELTON, Mo. — A tree crashed into a home on East 56th Terrace in Raytown Sunday night, sparking a fire.

That was just one of the storms that caused widespread damage across the Kansas City metro area.

Neighbor Leisha Hampton said the storm caught her off guard.

"I was pretty shocked it hit like this," Hampton said.

Hampton said the severity of the storm shook her home.

"I think what really is surprising me the most is how unexpected it was," Hampton said. "Who would have thought it would get that bad yesterday."

Damage stretched across the metro.

Crews were in Raymore repairing downed power lines near Hubach Hill Road.

The Raymore Police Department said more than 20 power poles were snapped.

With Monday a holiday, many workers were not scheduled to work, but were called in anyway.

Santos Mendoza said his tree crew was called to help a home in Belton where a tree fell into a house.

"We weren't supposed to work, but an emergency happened, so we had to answer," Mendoza said.

Mendoza said the homeowner was relieved the crew arrived.

"He was very grateful and he was happy that we came and helped him out today," Mendoza said.

Mendoza said he was caught in the middle of the storm Sunday night.

"Out of nowhere here the rain came and you could hardly see the cars," he said. "They had to have their hazards on because it was pretty crazy."

As cleanup efforts continued across the metro, Hampton said she was grateful everyone was safe.

"I was just so shook up from all the severity of the outage I needed to take today off," Hampton said.

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