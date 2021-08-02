Crews working deadly, multi-vehicle crash on Kansas Turnpike

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Highway Patrol said crews are working a deadly crash on the Kansas Turnpike near the Topeka-area service center.

Video from the scene shows the crash involved multiple vehicles, including semis, and some of the vehicles were on fire.

Both sides of the interstate were closed down with no word on when they might reopen.

News crews on the way to the scene reported traffic was backed up for at least two miles.

It's unclear how many victims may have been killed or injured.

