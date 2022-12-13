Croatia watch parties come to an end as national team falls to Argentina

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The watch parties did not stop after the United States Men's National Team was knocked out of the FIFA World Cup.

On Tuesday, over a 100 fans of Croatia National Team gathered to cheer on their team in hopes of going to the finals like Croatia did in 2018.

"I love my Croatia," said Mario Viskovic, a Croatia fan who attended the watch party.

It was the feeling of every fan at the watch party held inside St. John's Catholic Club in Kansas City, Kansas.

"There's a very strong bond between the people here in this community, the Croatia community," said Tom Roberts, another Croatia fan.

It was a packed house upstairs and downstairs and fans were glued to the television the entire match.

"Finding something like this that we have here in Kansas City for Croatia, being like 6,000 miles away from home, I mean, look at me," said Viskovic.

Despite the match not going in Croatia's favor, fans said the experience was the best part of the tournament.

"Just being with friends celebrating this together, watching it with friends and seeing people that you haven't seen in quite a while," said Roberts.

With a dominant 3-0 win over Croatia, Argentina will advance to the final for the first time since 2014. Argentina will play the winner of Morocco-France.