Crowds gathered for Stars and Stripes Picnic ahead of the Fourth of July fireworks show at Liberty Memorial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of people gathered Friday afternoon for the Stars and Stripes Picnic at the National WWI Museum and Memorial before the much-anticipated nighttime fireworks show.

Sybil Guliford and her team worked tirelessly selling hot dogs in the heat.

She says that once they set up, they don’t stop.

“The line is lining all night long,” Guliford said.

They keep prices low to give back to the community.

“It’s just about supporting people and understanding where everyone is coming from.”

Guliford says the holiday is all about that.

“That is America," she said. "Are you kidding me? That is totally America, inclusive, including everyone.”

“I love the ability to just celebrate the nation,” one man told KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva

He is in the military and about to move to Leavenworth. Because of that, his Minnesota family came to Kansas City, making the holiday extra special for him.

“I don't always get to celebrate events with the family, so being able to celebrate something so big with them is even better,” he said.

Family is what the Martins were all about while making sure they stayed cool in the heat.

“We brought fans, coolers, drinks, and water," Jennifer Martin said. "Yeah, Kool-Aid — does everything. Something to keep us cool and hydrated."

“We brought plenty of water, beer, a fan, a little whiskey… yeah, some soda — a little bit of soda for the kids,” Adam DiGiovanni said.

Each family had their special traditions and strategies to spend the day under the sun while waiting for the fireworks show.

“The experience is unique,” DiGiovanni said.

