Daily Amtrak service will return to Kansas in May

Posted at 8:23 PM, Apr 04, 2021
WICHITA, Kan. — Amtrak said it plans to resume daily passenger service on its Southwest Chief route in Kansas, beginning May 31.

The service was reduced to three days a week in October in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New federal funding will allow Amtrak to restart the daily Southwest Chief route, which runs from Chicago to Los Angeles with several stops in Kansas, including Kansas City, Topeka and Garden City.

Amtrak also announced this week that it plans to eventually add a new route that would connect the Southwest Chief to Oklahoma and Texas through a station in Newton, Kansas.

