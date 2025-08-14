Dangerous temperatures on Friday and Saturday lead to heat advisory for Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The heat is not letting up as we reach the middle of August in the Kansas City area.

The National Weather Service has included the region in a heat advisory from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 15 and again at the same time on Saturday, Aug. 16.

Heat index values of around 100-105 are expected for both Friday and Saturday.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses, according to NWS.

NWS recommends that people drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Kansas City, Missouri, posted its extreme heat plan for 2025 on its website.

