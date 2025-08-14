Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dangerous temperatures on Friday and Saturday lead to heat advisory for Kansas City area

heat advisory 8/15
KSHB 41
heat advisory 8/15
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The heat is not letting up as we reach the middle of August in the Kansas City area.

The National Weather Service has included the region in a heat advisory from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 15 and again at the same time on Saturday, Aug. 16.

Heat index values of around 100-105 are expected for both Friday and Saturday.

LINK | KSHB 41 Weather alerts
LINK | Latest KSHB 41 Weather forecast

dangerous temps

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses, according to NWS.

NWS recommends that people drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Kansas City, Missouri, posted its extreme heat plan for 2025 on its website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_Lets Talk.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us