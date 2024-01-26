Darn potholes! Kansas City’s deep freeze, thaw perfect for pothole formation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a January across Kansas City.

A snowstorm followed by a week-long stretch of below-freezing temperatures gave way our current stretch of rainy and foggy conditions just above freezing.

It’s a scenario that’s perfect for the formation of potholes on area roadways.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas took to social media Friday to remind residents that they can report pothole locations by using the MyKCMO app on smart phone.

As the temps warm and ice and snow melt, more potholes are forming. Let the City know where! Download the MyKCMO App. I’ve been on all morning. It’s a great service helping you efficiently request city services. pic.twitter.com/JKledzvPFd — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) January 26, 2024

KSHB 41 Weather’s Wes Peery took a look at how potholes form last year in a Weather Academy segment.