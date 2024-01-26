Watch Now
Darn potholes! Kansas City’s deep freeze, thaw perfect for pothole formation

KSHB-TV
This massive pothole sits in front of an auto repair shop near Troost and 89 Terrace.
Posted at 10:13 AM, Jan 26, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a January across Kansas City.

A snowstorm followed by a week-long stretch of below-freezing temperatures gave way our current stretch of rainy and foggy conditions just above freezing.

It’s a scenario that’s perfect for the formation of potholes on area roadways.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas took to social media Friday to remind residents that they can report pothole locations by using the MyKCMO app on smart phone.

KSHB 41 Weather’s Wes Peery took a look at how potholes form last year in a Weather Academy segment.

