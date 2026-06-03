Northland AI data center withdraws bond application with Port KC

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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An AI data center that was set to operate in Kansas City's Northland has withdrawn its bond application from Port KC.

The company, Lambda, had planned to transform an unoccupied building on Airworld Drive, just east of the Kansas City International Airport, into an AI factory. According to the company's website, Lambda is responsible for building the underlying infrastructure to power AI.

The development, known as "Project Blitz," had requested bonds from Port KC. While the company initially announced the project in October 2025, it did not appear before Port KC commissioners until May 2026.

Following the publication of Project Blitz on the Port KC agenda, several community members voiced their opposition to commissioners regarding the development of the project.

"It's clear that these kind of conversations are happening behind closed doors," Cody Boston said. "We're looking at what kind of harm these data centers, and more broadly AI, are causing the communities they're being propped up in and the kind of strains it's putting on our energy grid."

Both community members and city leaders across the metro have raised concerns regarding AI and hyperscale data center utility consumption. Some tech campuses are expected to use up to 9 million gallons of water per day and use up to 800 megawatts of energy.

According to emails obtained through a Missouri Sunshine record request, Project Blitz was planning to contract with Spire Energy to increase the site's natural gas capacity.

Electric power for Lambda's data center was set to begin on June 1, 2026. But according to a letter from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to the company's preconstruction executive, Evergy was not expected to have full power supply available by that date.

Evergy, which is the utility providing the power, "may have partial power supply", while the full supply is not expected to be available until late summer 2026.

KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne asked Port KC about the project's transparency and timeline amid community members' concerns.

A spokesperson responded 24 hours later that Project Blitz had been withdrawn.

"Project Blitz has been withdrawn," director of communications Patrick Pierce said. "After further discussions with the project developer, they have agreed to voluntarily withdraw their application with Port KC."

Ledonne reached out to the company, Lambda, regarding the project status and the withdrawn application. The company has not responded.

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