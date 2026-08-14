OTTAWA, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

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Ottawa City Manager Thatcher Moddie suggested city commissioners get outside legal counsel to advise their next steps regarding a citizen-led data center ballot petition.

Ottawa commissioners face deadline after data center petition gains enough signatures

The petition includes a proposed ordinance to ban data centers that use more than 25 megawatts of power within Ottawa city limits.

On Aug. 7, the Franklin County clerk sent a letter notifying the Ottawa city clerk the petition was verified after receiving the required 658 qualifying signatures.

RELATED | 'We the people': Ottawa ballot petition seeks ordinance to ban future data center developments

Under Kansas law, the Ottawa City Commission has 20 days to approve the ordinance or it will go before voters on the November ballot.

"In this very short time frame, you need analysis, review of this petition and advice on your steps to move forward," Moddie said to commissioners on Wednesday.

Courtesy: City of Ottawa Thatcher Moddie and Blaine Finch

In December 2024, Ottawa city commissioners entered a sales contract with Lightfield Energy LLC for 300 acres. The agreement outlines the $5.3 million sale of Proximity Park.

On Aug. 1, the due diligence period for Lightfield Energy ended and the entitlement period commenced. The entitlement period is set to conclude on Oct. 30.

At the Wednesday city commission meeting, City Attorney Blaine Finch said Lightfield Energy has not submitted a development agreement or an incentive application, both of which are required to move forward with a development.

Franklin County resident Jessica Christopher wrote the proposed ordinance on the petition. She said 1,031 people signed the petition.

“The people of Ottawa have spoken," Christopher said.

Katherine Yohe opened her doors at Curl Up & Dye salon in Ottawa for petitioners. Christopher said employees there took the proper steps to legally witness the signatures.

Al Miller/KSHB Katherine Yohe

“We’re here six days a week and open 11 hours a day, and I just figured people need to have somewhere to go and sign," Yohe said. "I think we all deserve the right to have a decision on what goes on in our community.”

Moddie said city staff take the verified petition seriously during Wednesday's city commission meeting.

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O'Shea Becker went to Ottawa City Hall on Thursday and asked to speak with a city official to get clarity on when the ordinance approval deadline is for city commissioners. An employee at the front desk said the city had no comment.

Thursday morning, O'Shea Becker also reached out to the city and Moddie via email, and sent emails to Lightfield Energy and the law firm Moddie recommended to city commissioners for counsel. None of the parties replied by Thursday evening.

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