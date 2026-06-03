KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

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Ottawa, Kansas, residents are voicing their concerns about a 300-acre technology campus, which would include a data center, on the south end of town.

In December 2024, Ottawa city commissioners entered a sales contract with Lightfield Energy LLC. The agreement outlines the $5.3 million sale of 300 acres of Proximity Park, which, if developed, would include an AI data center and generate natural gas.

Ottawa residents push back against 300-acre technology campus plan

“They’re not only the governing body, they’re also the seller," said Jessica Christopher, who lives about a mile and a half from Proximity Park.

Christopher and Ottawa residents Chris Mayes and Brooke Sheets say they feel like there's been a lack of transparency on behalf of the city.

The neighbors said they were unaware of the city's negotiations with Lightfield Energy, which Commissioner Mike Skidmore said began in August 2024, until the Dec. 18, 2024, city commission meeting, when the sales contract was approved, or until even more recently.

While the technology park is not on Wednesday night's city commission agenda, residents plan to voice their concerns during public comment.

"We need a better venue," Mayes said. "We need a means of talking back and forth to share information and appease our fears. Please.”

Chris Morrison/KSHB A drone view of Proximity Park, located near the intersection of Kingman and Montana roads.

The deal between Ottawa and Lightfield Energy agreed to a $50,000 earnest money deposit and a 10-year tax abatement of up to 75%, according to a December 2024 city commission meeting.

City commissioners have given Lightfield Energy multiple extensions on its due diligence period, which is set to end Aug. 1.

If Lightfield Energy decides to move forward, it would have 90 days from Aug. 1 to find a buyer, according to the city commission meeting held Jan. 14.

Proximity Park is a shovel-ready industrial site equipped with electricity, water, sewer, natural gas and broadband. The state of Kansas has identified Proximity Park as a top contender for industrial expansion, according to Franklin County.

Ottawa residents say they've collected up to 700 petition signatures against the development at Proximity Park. They're concerned about what the development would mean for the town, which had a population of 12,625 in 2020.

Chris Morrison/KSHB

"I’m worried about noise, light, environmental factors, the pollution," Christopher said.

Christopher said she would like to see the area used for housing development.

Sheets says those against the data center would like to see a moratorium passed to provide the community more time to discuss data center development in Ottawa.

Towns in the Kansas City metro have been fighting data center developments. Christopher, Mayes and Sheets are taking notes from their neighboring towns.

READ MORE | KSHB 41's data center coverage

Many Kansans look to Senate Bill 98, which was signed into law in April 2025. It provides sales tax exemptions for qualified data center developments in the Sunflower State. Firms must commit to investing a minimum of $250,000,000 to receive incentives.

During the Dec. 18, 2024, city commission meeting, the city said it's committed to environmental compliance.

Almost exactly a year after the city commission passed the sales contract, Lightfield Energy's Andy Talbert told the city commission the technology campus would need more water — millions of gallons per day — than previously thought.

In December 2025, Talbert asked the city commission for a six-month extension on the contract, noting Lightfield Energy may need to build its own water facility to create energy through steam. Talbert said the amount of water required would strain the city's established water infrastructure.

Christopher said since the agreement between Ottawa and Lightfield Energy was reached in December 2024, there's a better understanding of AI data centers and the resources they require.

"We want them (city commissioners) to take a good look at it to see our point of view, and to realize what they know now could change their mind," Christopher said. "They have every right to say, ‘We know more, we know better, and we want to do better.’”

Chris Morrison/KSHB Jessica Christopher, Chris Mayes, Brooke Sheets

Christopher, Mayes and Sheets say they are not giving up.

“Until we can actually get our city commissioners to come to the table, listen to us and treat us with a little bit more respect, we’re going to have to keep signing petitions, informing the public and informing ourselves," Sheets said.

KSHB 41 News reached out to the city of Ottawa for an on-camera interview. The city's communications and outreach coordinator denied the request, saying there was no more information available.

KSHB 41 News also reached out to Lightfield Energy LLC with questions Wednesday morning. We have not yet received a response.

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