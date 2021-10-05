De Soto School Board wants 'test to stay' program before easing district mask restrictions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The De Soto School Board Monday night decided to wait until school district officials develop a "test to stay" program before easing mask mandates in its schools.

The test to stay program is designed to let students who have been exposed to COVID-19 stay in school as long they get tested frequently.

Board members want test to stay in place before possibly allowing students in grades 9-12 to move from a mask mandate to a less strict model.

In addition, more people would need to be hired to administer the tests.

The board plans to hold a special meeting to talk about test to stay, masking and other COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Mask mandates weren't the only issue that drew people to speak during the meeting's patron input.

The issue was whether to give pay raises to district paraprofessionals and student nutrition staff.

Board members voted 7-0 to give raises to those employees.