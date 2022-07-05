Watch Now
Deadline to register for Missouri primary election approaching

Last day to register is July 6
Posted at 2:14 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 15:14:36-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri voters have until July 6 to register for the state's primary elections set to occur on Aug. 2.

Absentee voting is available in Missouri, and absentee applications must be submitted by July 20.

In-person absentee voting has already begun and is available until Aug. 1 at 5 p.m.

A voter ID is not required. The Aug. 2 primary will be the last election in Missouri to not require voter ID due to a law change that will go into effect on Aug. 28.

Visit here to search for your polling location.

