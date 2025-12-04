Deadly police shooting victim Cameron Lamb's family marked the 6th anniversary of his killing on Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of Cameron Lamb used the sixth anniversary of his shooting death by a Kansas City Missouri police officer to donate items to the Black Archives of Mid-America that were found on Lamb after his killing.

Those donations will be on permanent display at the Black Archives.

"This will be good for our family, for his sons," said his mother, Laurie Bey. "It will be good even for the community to come out whenever they get the opportunity to just take a look and see what's there."

Former KCMO police officer Eric DeValkenaere shot and killed Lamb after entering the backyard of a residence without permission in the 4100 block of College Avenue.

After months of legal battles and a trial, Jackson County Circuit Court Presiding Judge J. Dale Youngs found DeValkenaere guilty of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in Lamb's death.

DeValkenaere was sentenced to six years in prison.

In September 2023, the Missouri Court of Appeals upheld the conviction, and the Missouri Supreme Court declined to hear the case, according to KSHB 41.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson commuted the sentence after DeValkenaere served over a year in prison.

