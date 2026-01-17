Shooting at Lawrence bar 'The Hawk' leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence Police Department says an 18-year-old male is dead and a 16-year-old male is in critical condition after an overnight shooting at a bar called The Hawk.

Officers were called to the establishment located on 13th and Ohio streets just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two victims with gunshot wounds.

An 18-year-old male, whose identity has yet to be revealed, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, a 16-year-old male, was taken to an area trauma center, where he remains in critical condition.

Several potential witnesses told officers that the suspects had left the scene, according to police.

Police said that while officers on scene tended to the victims, others flooded the surrounding area.

Officers later found a group of people matching the suspects’ descriptions walking just blocks away.

The suspects were then taken in for questioning by detectives.

Through the course of the investigation, probable cause was developed to suggest charging one suspect with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated assault, and a second suspect with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Both suspects were booked into the Douglas County Correctional Facility.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

