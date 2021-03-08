Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Deep freeze to affect Kansas utility customers differently

items.[0].image.alt
KSHB
Evergy
Posted at 10:45 PM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 23:45:02-05

TOPEKA — Much of Kansas will likely see higher electric bills as a result of February’s deep freeze, while utility customers in the Kansas City area could get refunds.

The difference has to do with how two different divisions of utility giant Evergy fared during the brutal cold.

The company’s Kansas Central division had to spend an additional $100 million to buy power.

Meanwhile, Evergy’s Metro Division that serves the Kansas City area was able to generate $60 million in extra revenue because it was able to generate surplus power and sell it to other utilities.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're Hiring!