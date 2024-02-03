'Definitely ready for the season': Thousands of fans attend Royals Rally to pump up for 2024 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The second annual Royals Rally was held at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday. It was a chance for fans to meet the players, get some autographs and build excitement for this year’s season before the team leaves for spring training.

Fans had plenty of opportunities for pictures, shopping, dining and of course, player sightings.

“Getting to interact with them is always really cool, getting to hear their stories, talking about their kids, also. It just really makes it feel like a family,” said Kelsey Gustin.

Lifelong Royals fans say the family-friendly event is an example of what makes the Royals franchise so special to its fans — the ability to share memories across generations.

“I’m a lifelong Royals fan, to be able to pass this onto my daughter and granddaughter is a dream come true for me. I love the legacy,” said Trina Davidson.

Fans also heard from coaches and management during several round table discussions about this year’s goals. Ultimately, they believe the new roster has what it takes to hit it hard.

“I think they’re gonna do great this year, a lot of new signing, you know, and a lot of positive energy, honestly, so nothing but good things to come,” said Rod Morris.

The Royals will begin their 22nd season in the Cactus League on Feb. 23.

“A week before the Super Bowl, everyone is wearing red. So like, what do we need to do to make that blue? And so that’s definitely the goal,” said Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr.

