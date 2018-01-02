Delivery of new trash bins in Raymore, Belton delayed

BELTON, Mo. - People living in Belton and Raymore worry the new year and a new trash provider may not solve past garbage collection problems.

Both cities contracted Jim's Disposal Service to handle curbside trash pick up beginning Jan. 1, but Jim's has not yet delivered the 65-gallon containers to every home in the cities -- a task originally scheduled to be complete in December.

The city of Raymore said all residents should receive their bin by Jan. 2, just in time for the first garbage collection day of the year on Jan. 3.

In Belton, city leaders said residents should receive bins between Jan. 2 and Jan. 16.

The delay has residents worried the new service will be plagued with issues like previous contractors. Over the years, people living in the cities have had trash sit on their curbs for days past collection their date after companies repeatedly failed to pick up the garbage.

Belton residents will not have to pay their monthly trash charge in January because of the delay.

If you do not receive a bin before your scheduled collection day, you're asked to place trash in garbage bags on the curb.



Many bins waiting for delivery are stacked at Markey Park. In a statement, a Belton spokesperson urged residents not to take bins from the park, explaining each bin is specific to an address.