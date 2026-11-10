KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Delta flight from Kansas City International Airport to Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport diverted to St. Louis Monday night due to a mechanical issue.

Delta Flight 1660 , a Boeing 737-900 with 175 people on board, took off from MCI just after 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Watch: Delta flight from Kansas City to Atlanta diverted to St. Louis Monday

Delta flight from Kansas City to Atlanta diverted to St. Louis Monday

The flight was on a southeasterly path through Missouri sometime after 6:30 p.m., the pilots received a mechanical indication in the cockpit and requested priority landing into St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

The flight landed without incident in St. Louis around 7:20 p.m.

A Delta spokesperson said passengers were boarded onto a different aircraft later in the evening and continued their trip to Atlanta.

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