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Delta flight from Kansas City to Atlanta diverted to St. Louis Monday

Delta flight from Kansas City to Atlanta diverted to St. Louis Monday
Delta flight from Kansas City to Atlanta diverted to St. Louis Monday
delta airlines
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Delta flight from Kansas City International Airport to Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport diverted to St. Louis Monday night due to a mechanical issue.

Delta Flight 1660, a Boeing 737-900 with 175 people on board, took off from MCI just after 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Watch: Delta flight from Kansas City to Atlanta diverted to St. Louis Monday

Delta flight from Kansas City to Atlanta diverted to St. Louis Monday

The flight was on a southeasterly path through Missouri sometime after 6:30 p.m., the pilots received a mechanical indication in the cockpit and requested priority landing into St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

The flight landed without incident in St. Louis around 7:20 p.m.

A Delta spokesperson said passengers were boarded onto a different aircraft later in the evening and continued their trip to Atlanta.

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KSHB 41 Morning News