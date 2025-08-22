Delta plans nonstop flight between Kansas City and Austin, Texas, starting summer 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Delta Airlines announced Friday it will launch nonstop service next summer between Kansas City International Airport and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The MCI-AUS flight is set to start service on June 7, 2026, and is one of several new flights Delta announced Friday as it builds out its presence in the Texas capital.

Other flights announced Friday included flights from Austin to Denver and Columbus, Ohio.

“With these new routes and expanded service, Delta is building on a strong foundation in Austin and creating more ways for our customers to get where they want to go,” Paul Baldoni, Delta’s senior vice president of network planning, said Friday in a news release.

The flights will be operated by Delta Connection partner SkyWest.