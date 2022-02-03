Watch
Democrat Kunce leads fundraising in Missouri Senate race

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran who lives in Independence will run for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate during the 2022 election cycle. Maj. Lucas Kunce announced his candidacy one day after Sen. Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican, announced he would retire after his current term expires.
ST. LOUIS — In a state that has moved decidedly Republican over the past two decades, it's a Democrat who has raised the most money so far in the 2022 U.S. Senate race.

The Federal Election Commission website shows that Marine veteran Lucas Kunce raised $2.48 million as of Dec. 31, slightly more than Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt's $2.44 million.

The rest of the top fundraisers were Republicans: U.S Rep. Vicky Hartzler, $1.93 million; former Gov. Eric Greitens, $1.49 million; U.S. Rep. Billy Long, $1.37 million; state Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz; $1.17 million; and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey, $945,000.

Kunce's $715,000 raised in the fourth quarter was also the most of any candidate.

Hartzler had the most cash on hand with $1.78 million, followed by Schmitt with $1.27 million and Schatz with $1.16 million. Long had $577,000, Greitens had $290,000, and McCloskey had $99,000.

Among Democrats, Kunce far outdistanced his rivals with $809,000 cash on hand. His nearest competitor, former state Sen. Scott Sifton, had $156,000 on hand after raising $890,000.

The Republican and Democratic primaries for the 2022 election to decide who will replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt, a two-term Republican in the U.S. Senate, is scheduled for Aug. 2 with the general election to take place Nov. 8.

KSHB 41 News Digital In-Depth Reporter Tod Palmer contributed to this report.

