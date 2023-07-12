Watch Now
Democratic Missouri lawmaker May enters race for US Sen. Hawley's seat

State of Missouri
Missouri Sen. Karla May
Posted at 12:32 PM, Jul 12, 2023
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Sen. Karla May is running for U.S. Senate in Missouri, the St. Louis Democrat announced Tuesday in her hometown.

May is vying for the Democratic nomination against St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell and Marine veteran Lucas Kunce.

The winner likely will face off against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley in the 2024 general election.

If elected, May or Bell would be among the first, if not the only, person of color elected to statewide office in Missouri. But Democrats face slim odds in the now Republican-dominated state.

Voters first elected May to the state Legislature in 2010.

