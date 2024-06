KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The third and final arch of the iconic Buck O'Neil Bridge is scheduled to be demolished Tuesday, June 18.

This is the last blast to drop the bridge.

There will be 'intermittent' closures on northbound U.S. 169 Highway from West Fifth Street to Richards Road, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The demolition will be closed to the public, but video will be posted on the MODOT Facebook page.

