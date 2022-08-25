Dennis Pyle joins race for Kansas governor as independent candidate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The race for Kansas governor has a new candidate after Dennis Pyle received enough signatures to be put on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Pyle will run with Kathleen Garrison and will take on incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Seth Cordell.

"I want to use this opportunity to again thank all of my campaign volunteers and family members whose herculean effort and enthusiastic dedication to our petition drive made this day possible," Pyle said in a press release. "I also want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for giving us this amazing honor and opportunity to serve our fellow Kansans and be a blessing to him."

Pyle slammed Kelly and Schmidt, accusing them of having radically liberal" policy views.

He also vowed to bring a strong pro-life agenda were he to be elected.

"Kansas pro-life voters are dumbfounded and confused by the recent VTB amendment loss and want strong and tested real pro-life leadership to show them the way forward," Pyle said in a press release.

